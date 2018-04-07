Hatters bring in Rea for injured Cuthbert

Hatters have made one change to their side for today’s League Two clash at Yeovil Town, with Glen Rea replacing Scott Cuthbert.

The defender came on for Cuthbert during last weekend’s 2-1 victory over Mansfield, scoring the winner, and now starts with the skipper out due to a groin injury.

Johnny Mullins returns to the bench, while Elliot Lee stays at the point of the diamond and when asked if he felt the ex-West Ham youngster could become a regular in that position, boss Nathan Jones said: “I think so, he’s a positive one, we’re a positive side, so providing we have enough possession then we feel he can do a real job there.

“He’s proved that, he’s a very talented individual, and we have to make sure that we give him a platform if we’re going to play him.

“We’ve brought him here as a centre forward, as a front man really, but at times needs must and we have talented footballers and the way we play we need that.

“So sometimes we need to them to advance or to improvise a little bit.”

Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu keeps his place too after a starring role on Monday, and on his display after such a lengthy spell out of the side, Jones added:

“He was magnificent, but as were most of them if I’m honest, there wasn’t a bad performance in the team.

“They all stepped up, they all did their jobs and I thought we looked a real good team again.

“That was important because it was such a big game against one of the best teams in the league as they are, they might not be in good form at the minute, but they players they’ve got are at a real good level.”

“Whether it was pressure or a freedom he played with, you don’t know, because he’s been out of the starting line-up, out of the limelight if you like and the pressure hasn’t been on him in recent weeks.

“Maybe that freshness we needed, I keep reiterating to all our players, we have a big squad, a talented squad, that they’ve got to put egos aside.

“It was a 10 week period when we had that conversation, so that we achieve our goal and some people have to be ready when they come in.

"Hee was the quintessential one that had been out for long time that could have sulked and been ineffective when he came in, due to that fact.

"But he wasn’t, he’s made sure he’s kept himself at the level, he’s been at a good level physically, mentally he’s a real big part of what we do and he proved that."

Glovers: Stuart Nelson, Jared Bird, Lewis Wing, Rhys Browne, Ryan Dickson, Francois Zoko (C), Jordan Green, Omar Sowunmi, Alex Fisher, Thomas James, Shaun Donnellan.

Subs: Jonathan Maddison, Bevis Mugabi, Oscar Gobern, Alefe Santos D'abadia, Otis Khan, Marcus Barnes, Sam Surridge.

Hatters: Shea, Stacey, Potts, Rea, Sheehan (C), McCormack, Mpanzu, O Lee, E Lee, Hylton, Collins.

Subs: Stech, Mullins, Jervis, Gambin, Justin, Downes, Cornick.