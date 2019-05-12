Hatters captain felt Harford was the 'perfect' appointment for Luton

Town skipper Alan Sheehan felt the decision to install Mick Harford as interim manager back in January was the ‘perfect appointment’.

Harford had been working as the club’s head of recruitment, but stepped into the hotseat once Nathan Jones decided to leave for Stoke City.

The 60-year-old went on to guide Luton to the top of the table, a position they held for over three months, eventually crowned champions last weekend.

On his efforts, Sheehan said: “He’s been brilliant.

“When he came in, he said he didn’t want to change much, the ship was going in the right direction and he steered it, he did unbelievable.

“Not just anybody could have done that job, he’s a special person here for all of us.

“We have so much respect for Mick, it was the perfect appointment at the right time after we lost Nathan.

“He’s done an unbelievable job and we all love him here, I think everyone loves him.”

Those views were echoed by team-mate Andrew Shinnie, as he added: “Mick’s done brilliantly.

“I was delighted Mick took it as I think he quite likes me, so I was happy Mick got it.

“He didn’t change much, he knew we were a good bunch of boys and we know how to police ourselves.

"We know the way we play and the way we train, nobody in the changing room would let those standards slip in training.

“When the old manager left, people might have thought it would go downhill, but no-one in the changing room would have let it happen.

“Mick was the best man to come in at the time, it was a great decision from the board .

“Mick is a legend, he’s got the respect of the boys.

We’d run through brick walls for him, he gives you that feel-good factor and I’m just delighted for him.”