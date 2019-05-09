Hatters CEO gives the latest on Power Court

Luton chief executive Gary Sweet is hopeful that the club will be able to start work at Power Court and Newlands Park when the 2019-20 season begins.

The Hatters have been given planning permission for both sets of proposals in recent months, a 17,500 all-seater stadium at Power Court, and a mixed use scheme at Newlands Park.

Secretary of State James Brokenshire has already confirmed he won’t call the decisions in, meaning that Town are good to go, providing there is no Judicial Review.

Sweet said: “The latest is everything is good, we’ve got to conclude our Section 106 agreement with the council and then that six week period with the potential JR challenge kicks in.

“So I think by the time we kick off in the Championship we’ll know precisely what the score is.

"Let’s take our time on that one, we’ve still got a couple of things to do.

“We hope it’ll be as soon as possible, but we’ve been waiting since 1957, so you can give us a break can’t you?”

Sweet’s efforts in getting both plans passed saw him win the Luton Town Supporters Trust Outstanding Contribution Award (Kevin Catlin Memorial) at the recent presentation evening.

He added: “I was really stunned and it was an awkward feeling for me, but lovely, I was really honoured by that.

"I’m a supporter, for supporters to recognise supporters is great, it’s fantastic, so I thank everyone for that.

“My view is that this is a paid job, it should probably go to someone who is more unsung, but they believe I am, and that’s a real deep honour.”