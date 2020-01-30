Hatters chief admits centre half could move on as he looks to reduce Luton squad

Town boss looking to trim playing personnel before window closes

Luton boss Graeme Jones has admitted that centre half Lloyd Jones could be on his way out of Kenilworth Road, either on loan or permanently, before tomorrow night's transfer deadline.

The former Liverpool defender, who joined Luton in the January transfer window two years ago, has only featured eight times this season.

He has made one start in the league, that coming at Reading back in early November, as with the the return of Donervon Daniels from his loan with Doncaster Rovers and Cameron Carter-Vicker's arrival from Spurs, then Jones will find his chances even more limited.

Town's chief said: “I think he's in that category (of moving on).

"I've got a lot of time for Lloyd, and if we had been in League One this season and Lloyd had played 46 games, then I think you’ll have a player on your hands, I'm quite happy to state that.

“It's been difficult to give him minutes in the Championship.

"He's played at Reading, played in the cup, I think he’s acquitted himself well, but like any player, they want a number of games.

“I go back to Sonny (Bradley) and Matty (Pearson) who’ve played a number of games and from that they’re better players now than when we kicked off against Middlesbrough in August.

“Lloyd’s in that category, so we'll see what happens.”

It might not just be Jones who exits Kenilworth Road, as the Hatters boss reiterated his desire to reduce a squad which now numbers at 38 if possible,.

He added: "Bids would be lovely, in excess of a million pound bids for any of our players!

“I won’t be losing anybody I don't want to lose, let's put it like that.

"But all of a sudden the window comes and people think ‘I don’t want to be without a centre forward or without a goalkeeper.’

“We’re open minded, we’re ready to trade.”