Hatters chief confirms his interest in Coventry defender

Coventry defender Jordan Willis
Coventry defender Jordan Willis

Out of contract Coventry City defender Jordan Willis is definitely on the radar of new Luton Town manager Graeme Jones.

The 24-year-old has come through the ranks at the Sky Blues, playing well over 150 games for the club since making his debut back in the Championship during the 2010-11 season.

He figured 39 times this term, scoring once, while featured on 42 occasions the campaign before, netting in the League Two play-off final as Coventry beat Exeter 3-1 at Wembley.

Speaking exclusively to the Luton News, Jones said: “He caught my eye, which doesn’t happen very often, when I was looking at Luton v Coventry on TV.

"Jordan is someone that’s in the mix definitely.”

Willis has been offered a new deal with City and giving the latest on his situation to the Coventry Telegraph recently, boss Mark Robins said: “I put Jordan Willis on against Shrewsbury because he may or may not be here next season and there’s an element of giving him a final appearance at the Ricoh.

“Whether it is a final appearance remains to be seen.

“We all know he has been looking to play at a higher level for a period of time.

“If he stays, he stays but if he doesn’t I have always said I will shake his hand and wish him all the best because he’s been a brilliant servant.

“But it’s up to him what he wants to do.”

Town were also linked with a move for defender Ryan Tafazolli, who has been released by Peterborough United.

When asked about that rumour, Jones added: “It’s just speculation for that one so far.”