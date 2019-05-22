Hatters chief confirms his interest in Coventry defender

Out of contract Coventry City defender Jordan Willis is definitely on the radar of new Luton Town manager Graeme Jones.

The 24-year-old has come through the ranks at the Sky Blues, playing well over 150 games for the club since making his debut back in the Championship during the 2010-11 season.

He figured 39 times this term, scoring once, while featured on 42 occasions the campaign before, netting in the League Two play-off final as Coventry beat Exeter 3-1 at Wembley.

Speaking exclusively to the Luton News, Jones said: “He caught my eye, which doesn’t happen very often, when I was looking at Luton v Coventry on TV.

"Jordan is someone that’s in the mix definitely.”

Willis has been offered a new deal with City and giving the latest on his situation to the Coventry Telegraph recently, boss Mark Robins said: “I put Jordan Willis on against Shrewsbury because he may or may not be here next season and there’s an element of giving him a final appearance at the Ricoh.

“Whether it is a final appearance remains to be seen.

“We all know he has been looking to play at a higher level for a period of time.

“If he stays, he stays but if he doesn’t I have always said I will shake his hand and wish him all the best because he’s been a brilliant servant.

“But it’s up to him what he wants to do.”

Town were also linked with a move for defender Ryan Tafazolli, who has been released by Peterborough United.

When asked about that rumour, Jones added: “It’s just speculation for that one so far.”