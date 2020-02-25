Hatters chief doesn't want any psychological scars left from Bees thrashing

Luton manager on rematch against high-flying Brentford

Town boss Graeme Jones hopes there are no psychological scars within his squad when they host Brentford at Kenilworth Road this evening.

The Bees handed Luton a humiliating 7-0 thrashing when the two teams met at Griffin Park in November, scoring four goals in 16 first half minutes to lead 5-0 at the break.

They added two more in the second period to leave the Hatters totally and utterly embarrassed on the day.

Speaking ahead of tonight's rematch, Jones said: “There’d better not be, there’d better not be, it’s another opportunity for three points, nothing more than that.

“They were exceptional that day when we played them.

"Whoever’s picked, whoever goes out on the pitch needs to be ready mentally, physically and tactically, without a doubt.

“Was it a freak result? No because it happened.

“I think we were a bit naive that day, it was the third game in a week which is always the one physically that has questions.

"Players can normally go for two, it’s the third one that really fatigues you.

"That’s another part of my job and planning when it comes to Tuesday night, I’ll have a look a the physical aspect in detail to make sure we are competitive.

“We’ve got to be ready, they know if they’re not, what can happen.

"But we’ll treat it like any other game, we’ve got to get recovered physically and prepared tactically for the game and we will, we’ll be ready.”

With Town in the middle of three games in seven days once more, entertaining Stoke City this weekend, when asked if he could alter the team that went down 3-1 against Charlton on Saturday, Jones continued: "I’ve got to have people available, capable of coming in and giving the level that our boys gave against Sheffield Wednesday and against Middlesbrough.

"I'll only make those changes if I feel that’s going to be the case.

"At the minute I’m four players down from where I was against Middlesbrough (James Shea, Izzy Brown, Sonny Bradley and Kazenga LuaLua), so I need to assess our players, see where they are in terms of injury and illness and make a decision then."

Despite Luton going into the game now six points from safety with just 12 matches left, Jones wasn't looking at the table too much, adding: "Everybody blew today (Saturday) up, it’s bottom of the league, it’s nine points if you lose, it's three points (if you win).

"It’s another game, it’s about a points tally, our next opportunity to achieve points is Brentford at home."