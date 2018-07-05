Hatters chief dons his white for charity match

Luton Town boss Nathan Jones donned his whites along with Mick Harford and Monty Panesar to play in the Phil Milton Memorial match at St Albans CC on Sunday.

The game takes place annually in honour of Milton, who was a member of St John Fishers CC until he passed away from skin cancer.

Nathan Jones sends a delivery down

This year, it was raising funds for Children with Cancer, with an amazing £15,500 reached so far.

In front of the watching eyes of former legendary Australian fast bowler Jeff Thompson, Hatters chief Jones, playing for the Phil Milton XI, made 21 before he was dismissed, caught off the bowling of Luton chairman David Wilkinson.

Former England spinner Panesar hit 41, while Harford retired on six not out, as they totalled 241-11 from 40 overs, Wilkinson finishing with 2-43.

Jones then claimed 2-20, while Panesar took 2-25, with Wilkinson unbeaten on nine and Town commercial manager David Hoskins out for 19 as they were 204-13, finishing 37 runs short.

Mick Harford guides this one away

Luton chairman David Wilkinson celebrates a wicket