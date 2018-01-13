Hatters chief expecting to face a 'dangerous' Spireites side

Luton boss Nathan Jones has warned his side not to take struggling Chesterfield for granted this afternoon.

The Spireites have dropped into the bottom two once more after a dreadful Christmas period in which they lost five out of six games, drawing the other, while have gone four matches without a goal too.

They are just one point above rock bottom Barnet and two away from safety, but Jones said: “They’re actually a dangerous side, they try to play, they’ve got some real good players, a big squad and have got a lot of talent in their side.

“When we saw the amount of players they signed in the summer, you think these are going to give it a go.

“It hasn’t quite worked out, but we can’t affect that, all we can affect is, it’s another game for us.

“It’s a big month this too as we started the month in league form very well, with a win over Lincoln, which was a wonderful performance and we’ve got to make sure we continue that as these are big games.”

Today’s opponents are managed by former Chesterfield striker Jack Lester, who played under Hatters assistant Paul Hart during his time in charge of Nottingham Forest.

Jones continued: “I came across him as a player and Harty is a very close friend of his as well.

"He has a close working relationship with him and I know Jack respects Paul a lot.

"He’s taken over, he’s improved a lot there, the results have not gone for them lately, but structurally they look a decent side, they’ll be very dangerous at the weekend."

However, despite the threats of the Spireites, Jones knows full well his table-topping side can't enter the game in any better mood, as he added: "We go there in real good good form, top of the league, it doesn’t get better for us.

“We’ve just come off the back of two good performances, ultimately we haven’t won either game, but in terms of going head to head with Newcastle and when I mean head to head, I mean head to head, we didn't take one backward step and I was proud of us.

“Then to do what we did in midweek (against Peterborough), we’re in good form."