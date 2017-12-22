Hatters chief felt there was no point appealing Stacey's red

Hatters boss Nathan Jones felt that was little point in appealing the red card picked up by Jack Stacey at Forest Green Rovers last weekend.

Town’s right back was dismissed by referee Lee Swabey for a high challenge on winger Dan Wishart on the hour mark during Luton's 2-0 victory and after watching it back again, Jones said: “I don’t think it’s one that clearly you can appeal.

“It’s not a malicious one, he’s gone up high, but in today’s climate, I don’t think you’re going to get off with that and to risk a frivolous one and get an extra one (game ban), there’s no point.

“I don’t honestly think we’d get away with it, I don’t think it’s a wrong decision, so I couldn’t hand on heart say to my board and to my secretary, look I want to appeal that.

“If it was borderline then we might think about it, but it’s not.

“It’s a high foot, he’s caught him in the face, it’s drawn blood, it’s classed as endangering your opponent which Jack did.

“No maliciousness whatsoever in it, he should have gone with his head, but didn’t.

“It’s just a silly challenge really that culminated in a red card, so I think we’ll have to leave it at that.”

With Stacey out for three games starting when Grimsby visit Kenilworth Road tomorrow, it seems James Justin will finally get his chance this season after spending the majority of it on the subs bench.

Jones continued: “Jack Stacey has been in fantastic form, so he probably needed a rest if I’m honest, it was probably one game too far and we toyed with it last week, but to our detriment we kept him in.

“Whoever steps in and James is the most likely one, as he’s the most natural one there, it just gives them an opportunity.

“But that’s what the squad’s about. If someone is out, (Scott) Cuthbert was out and gives (Johnny) Mullins a chance, he’s been excellent since he’s come in.

“(Alan) McCormack’s been out and Glen Rea has come in and hasn’t looked back, so it gives people opportunities and they’re all at good levels, so that’s the most important thing.”

Meanwhile, Luton have a few players who could do without receiving any Christmas cards during the festive period, as Alan Sheehan and Dan Potts are two cautions away from a two game suspension for 10 bookings.

Jones added: “It’s difficult really, as a lot of those (yellows) have been difficult to stomach at times as well.

“We’re a committed side, we had two bookings the other day (at Forest Green) that I thought we were really soft.

“There was opportunities for them to get a booking and sometimes we didn’t even get a free kick, so it’s difficult for us to discipline the players.

“We keep on about our discipline, but Mullins’ booking for example, was I thought extremely harsh.

“It was a coming together and he (referee Swabey) said it was a promising situation.

“Well, how can he describe a promising position? That’s what I couldn’t understand.

“We’ll make sure that they are disciplined, but if they do clock up then we’ve got to make sure we’re there to cover, and we do have that strength at the minute.”