Hatters chief has drawn up a 'comprehensive list' of summer targets

Luton boss Graeme Jones has drawn up a ‘comprehensive list’ of potential summer signings as he begins planning for Town’s assault on the Championship next season.

The Hatters boss has been working behind the scenes at Kenilworth Road for the last few months in preparation to take over from Mick Harford, so already has a fair idea of what is needed to make the Hatters competitive.

He said: “Firstly, they’ve got to be good enough and luckily we’ve got a comprehensive list in place.

“We’ve got to make sure we get the best one, so we need to get A, B and C, then it needs to fit with the finances of the football club and then the player needs to fancy us.

“So it’s never straight forward recruitment, but I think we are way, way, way down the line on others, so we’re hopefully, really hopeful.”

Just when the deals happen isn’t a concern to Jones, as he knows whoever comes in will need to integrate seamlessly into a squad that has just won back-to-back promotions.

He continued: “I’m hoping to get the business right, I don’t care whether it’s early or late.

“Ideally you’d want them there for pre-season, but we have to go into detail to make sure we get the right characters in, the right quality and in the right areas to improve and help the players we’ve got.

“That’s absolutely where I am, I’m fully respectful of what’s gone on before me here.

“There’s a unity and there’s a group of really, really talented individuals that play as a team and no individual coming into the club are going to question that.

“They have to be part of that and they have to be able to pull their weight, both on and off the pitch.”