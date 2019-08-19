Hatters chief insists there is more to come from midfielder Tunnicliffe

Luton boss Graeme Jones believes there is much more to come from midfielder Ryan Tunnicliffe after his impressive start to life at Kenilworth Road.

The 26-year-old has played every minute of Town’s league campaign so far, producing some excellent and committed performances, displaying a high work-rate in getting amongst the opposition, while also demonstrating a fine array of passing too.

On the former Manchester United youngster, who was released by Millwall in the summer, Jones said: “I’m delighted (with him), really, really happy.

“I think firstly he’s mobile, he’s got the physicality to play in the league and I think there’s more to come from Ryan.

“Again, it’s styles.

"Millwall’s style is very different to us and when we looked in detail at Ryan, we felt that his style of play was more suited to Luton Town than to Millwall.

"Sometimes that can happen and I think he’s fitted in really well.”