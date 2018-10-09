Hatters chief may look to freshen up side in the future

Luton boss Nathan Jones admitted he may have to rotate his squad in future matches to guard against picking up any further injuries.

The Hatters saw both Elliot Lee and Dan Potts go off during Saturday's 3-2 win over Scunthorpe United, Lee substituted holding his hamstring prior to the break, with Potts replaced late on.

With the likes of Danny Hylton, Luke Berry, Lloyd Jones, Marek Stech and Frankie Musonda all missing recently, Jones said: “Elliot's is not a tear, his hamstring is stiff and tight, he keeps putting big shifts lately and that’s what we’ve got to be careful of.

"That’s why we freshened it up. I thought Andrew Shinnie was not himself at Oxford in terms of the energy levels, that’s why we brought Granty (Jorge Grant) back in, because we have that and we have to look after them.

“Elliot himself wasn’t as fluid as you like and as fluent as he normally is, and maybe we have to look at that, as they’re putting in big shifts.

"That’s one thing they are is an honest group that want to work hard. You can’t play the way we do and press, and work hard, what we demand from them, sometimes we have to look after them.

“I’m glad it wasn’t one game too far for Elliot, because he scored before he did go off, but we’ve got to make sure we do that job as well.”

Going up a level and the high standards he demands from his side is also a factor for Jones, as he continued: “It’s not just the opposition, it’s how we play.

"We expect big shifts and they all graft, they work hard, we play a different system, not just a defend and sit and deny space, we’re a brave side in that wa.

"We have to make sure we’re doing the right thing all the time. We believe in our environment and we’ve just picked up a little tightness which is not a problem, the same with Pottsy.

"He’s exactly the same, although he’ll probably be a little be closer than being fitter than Elliot will be which is just a little bit frustrating.”