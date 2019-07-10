Hatters chief still looking to add to his backroom staff

Luton chief Graeme Jones is still looking to strengthen his backroom staff ahead of the new campaign.

Jones recently brought in former Town boss Gary Brabin as his assistant, while promoting Inigo Idiakez from professional development phase lead coach to first team coach.

Ex-Hatters Adrian Forbes and Paul Benson were also given roles as head of academy coaching and professional player development, and professional development phase lead coach assistant, while former England international Kevin Reeves was named chief scout, with Oscar Brau apppinted as first team therapist.

When asked whether there would be further recruitments, Jones said: “Possibly, people have got other situations sometimes so it’s never that straightforward.

“In an ideal world, yes, if we have to go with what we’ve got then no problem at all.”