Hatters chief wants Luton to guard against conceding early on

Hatters boss Nathan Jones will attempt to put things in place to ensure that Luton aren’t breached in the opening stages of their trip to Yeovil Town this afternoon.

In all of Town’s last three away matches, they have found themselves chasing the game early on, conceding inside the opening five minutes on each occasion.

They have managed to hit back for two draws against Coventry and Newport, before losing at Colchester on Good Friday, as on preventing it happening once more, Jones said: “We’ll set in things in motion to make sure we try not to do that again.

“It’s not been performances I’ve been worried about, it’s just been early starts and lots has been said about it because of Coventry and Newport.

“I think it’s slightly different the Colchester game because of what happened to Luke (Berry), the mindset of the players changed slightly and they had to recover from that and it took them time.

“We played against Mansfield and started very well against those, we took the game to them early on, so we think we’re over that.

“We’ve got to make sure that we set our stall out early, we don’t concede, but we’re a positive side, and that’s what we tend to do, we tend to be more positive than anything.”

The Glovers go into the game with their confidence boosted by a stunning 6-2 win at Coventry City last time out, as Jones continued: “We thought we did well at Coventry by scoring two, but scoring six against them, that’s some going and some performance.

“I hope that’s not the scoreline we face, but we go there in good form and a good frame of mind.

“We’ve got to concentrate on us, we’re a good side when we play well, so if we play well, it takes a good side to beat us.”

Jones himself is relishing the chance of picking up yet another victory over the side he served both on and off the field as player and assistant boss during his career.

After triumphing 8-2 on the opening day of this season, plus 4-0 and 5-2 victories last term too, the latter in the Checkatrade Trophy, the Luton chief added: “I’ve got real good friends there, fond memories of my time too.

“It was a big, big part of my development for my next career, a wonderful club, wonderful people, so it will be good to go back.

“There’s probably more determination when you go, for myself and Yeovil as well, it adds an edge for them and for us.

“I think it’s another team that will be highly motivated against is. We’ve got to go there and as long as we’re the best version of us then that’s all we can ask.”