Hatters chief will 'go out of his way' to look after his players futures

Luton boss Graeme Jones has insisted he will 'go out his way' to look after his players' futures, but only as long as they are giving absolutely everything to the club.

Goalkeeper James Shea was the latest player to sign a new deal under Jones, signing a long-term contract, with Harry Cornick also putting pen to paper earlier in the campaign.

They follow on from Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, Andrew Shinnie and Harry Isted, who all extended their stays at Kenilworth Road in the summer.

Jones said: “I’m aware of where people are and I’m in a far better position to comment and act because I’ve now got three plus months of work with them, plus the time I looked at the team from a distance.

“So I think I’ve got a really good understanding of what’s here now.

"You don’t really find out until you’re in, you have a perception, so that’s a continuous process, and one that’s ongoing, it will always be ongoing.

"The players dictate that, I want everybody to contribute, no matter what age you are, no matter what your circumstances are.

“If I see that level of commitment from everybody for the good cause of Luton Town Football Club, nothing else, for the football club and the team and the results, then I’ll always go out of my way to look after them.

“No matter what circumstances that is, I will always look after them, and that’s how I try to manage it.”