Hatters chief won't let his standards drop in fight to stay up

Jones confident results will turn for Luton

Town boss Graeme Jones will not let his or his players standards drop in their battle to avoid relegation from the Championship this season.

The Luton chief has lost 21 out of 31 league games so far this season, meaning the Hatters are hot favourites to be playing League One football next term.

However, Jones is determined to do all he can to prevent that being the case, as he said: “I keep my standards exactly the same, that’s what I’m judged on, keeping my standards exactly the same

“Preparing games exactly the same, with the same detail, and you hope when you get that human reaction, that human need from the group, because we don’t want to be in this position, that it’s going to get us football results.

“It’s never changed for a while, that’s where are, losing is dropping your standards, I’ll never drop my standards, for anybody.”

Jones admitted that it has been a tough time personally after a run of just three league victories since November, with Town dropping to the bottom of the table.

He continued: “It’s not been an enjoyable period as you don’t want to keep losing football matches.

“But I’ve said before, my standards will remain the same, I’ll make sure the players standards remain the same.

“I’m only looking to the next game as that’s the only thing I can control in my job, but I’m a very, very experienced person in these types of situations.

“I’ve got to keep the standards high, keep working hard and I’m sure it will turn.”

With Luton currently 10 points from safety at the bottom, after Charlton won 1-0 at Nottingham Forest last night, Jones confirmed he has had discussions with the board, but isn’t overly concerned about his own future.

He added: “I’m always in contact with Gary Sweet (chief executive), every day, every week, but with the greatest respect, I don’t worry about things like that.

“I worry about affecting my players to affect performances and results on the football pitch.

"If I spent my life worrying about things like that, I’ll be wasting my time.”