Hatters chief yet to decide about changes for Ipswich clash

Luton boss Graeme Jones is yet to decide whether he will make changes for tomorrow night’s Carabao Cup clash against League One side Ipswich Town.

The Hatters suffered a cruel 2-1 stoppage time defeat at Cardiff City on Saturday and then face a massive clash against another promotion hopeful in West Bromwich Albion this weekend.

When asked if that will come into his thinking for the round one contest, Jones said: “I haven’t made my mind up yet.

“I want to see how the group from the weekend comes back today, see if they’re fresh and we’ll have a look tonight.

“We’ll have a training session tonight, seven o’clock, in preparation for tomorrow.

“The priority for me is to be as competitive as we can, to win the game, so that will be my first port of call.

“If that comes with seeing one or two new faces, then so be it, but I want to put a side out that’s capable of winning the game first and foremost.”

Defender Martin Cranie and Simon Sluga are both fit if called upon, with Cranie taken off for James Bree at the weekend, while Sluga looked to have picked up an injury late on.

Jones continued: “No, he’s (Cranie) okay, he had cramp.

“When you see someone stretching their calves, I was thinking, we don’t want to lose Martin Cranie with a torn calf.

“So we got him off and got James Bree on who’s an able replacement, but he’s fine.

“Simon went down and scared everybody because we had made three subs.

"But I was prepared for every eventuality as I had to pick a goalkeeper quite quickly, but Simon’s fine.

“I think James Collins was up for the challenge, whether I selected him or not, I don’t know.”

On any other players being fit for the clash, Jones added: “Alan’s (Sheehan) trained really well the last two days and Danny Hylton had a good period of work now, as has Kaz (LuaLua).

“So apart from young Jake Peck and Frankie Musonda, we’ve got a fully fit group to choose from.”