Hatters' clash with C.S. Maritimo open to the public

Luton have confirmed that their pre-season friendly at Portuguese top division side C.S. Maritimo will be open to the public.

The match, against the team who finished 11th in the Primeira Liga last term, will be staged at the Estadio Municipal Da Albufeira on Wednesday, with kick-off at 10.30am.

Entry for supporters will be €10 per person.

The Hatters first team squad, bolstered by the arrival of club record signing Simon Sluga yesterday, head out to Portugal on Monday for a second pre-season training camp, having already completed a week in Slovenia.