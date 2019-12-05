Hatters coach admits it's a 'difficult' time for third choice keeper Stech

Luton head of goalkeeping Kevin Dearden appreciates it's been a tough time lately for out of favour stopper Marek Stech at Kenilworth Road.

The 29-year-old was first choice when arriving at Kenilworth Road in June 2017, playing 42 times in all competitions as the Hatters won promotion from League Two.

He then began the following campaign in goal, only to lose his place to James Shea, as he featured in just seven games, with Town securing the League One title.

Stech hasn’t played for Town since a 2-2 draw with AFC Wimbledon on April 23, slipping out of contention at Kenilworth Road.

This season, club record signing Simon Sluga and James Shea have been battling it out for the number one jersey, leaving Stech on the sidelines.

Dearden knows being third choice has been difficult for the ex-Czech Republic international, saying: “I think it has been tough for him, but football happens, he has slipped down the pecking order.

“He’s trained every day and he’s keeping himself fit, he’s ready if he’s needed, but he’s just going to have to accept where he is in the pecking order, but be ready when called upon.

"It will be difficult for him, but you can only do what you do on the training ground and show the manager that he’s ready.”