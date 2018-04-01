Hatters confirm extent of Berry's injury

Luton Town have confirmed that midfielder Luke Berry suffered a dislocated ankle and fractured fibula during Friday's 2-1 defeat at Colchester United.

The midfielder caught his studs in the turf at the Weston Homes Community Stadium after just two minutes and was stretchered off after undergoing treatment.

A statement on the club website posted yesterday said: "We would like to thank all Luton Town supporters – and those from Colchester United and across English football – for the messages of support sent to Luke Berry following his injury at Colchester.

"That gratitude is extended to Colchester fans at the Weston Homes Community Stadium for the wonderful ovation they gave Luke as he was carried from the pitch on a stretcher, and to the U’s medical staff for their help in assisting our own team led by physio Simon Parsell.

"Simon has given us an update on Luke’s current situation, after the midfielder was assessed at Ipswich Hospital yesterday.

"He suffered a dislocated left ankle and a fractured fibula, but was discharged last night to return home with his leg in a cast to allow the swelling to go down.

"On Tuesday Simon will be accompanying Luke to the Princess Grace Hospital in London, where he will see a foot and ankle consultant to decide the way forward in his rehabilitation."