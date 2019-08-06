Hatters could face Wayne Rooney in January after England legend joins Derby County

Luton Town will be one of the first opponents for England legend Wayne Rooney after he agreed to join Championship rivals Derby County this afternoon.

The 33-year-old, who is England's record goalscorer with 53 goals to his name, will arrive at Pride Park from Major League Soccer outfit DC United in January on an initial 18-month contract until the summer of 2021, with the option of a further year.

Rooney's first game for the Rams could be at home to Barnsley on January 1, before they travel to Middlesbrough, entertain Hull City and then visit Kenilworth Road on Saturday, January 25.

As well as penning a playing contract with Derby, Rooney will join the club as a coach and continue to develop his coaching credentials in preparation for a potential managerial career.

With over 700 appearances and 300 goals to his name in club football, including a record 253 for Manchester United, Rooney is one of the biggest and most recognisable names in world football.

On the move, Rooney said: "I am very excited about the opportunity that Derby County have provided me with.

“I am looking forward to joining Phillip Cocu, his coaching staff and the first-team squad from the start of January.

"I am sure I can make a big contribution and can’t wait to meet everyone, especially the supporters.

“I am equally excited to begin my coaching career at Derby County working with both the first team and Academy.

Rams boss Phillip Cocu added: “Wayne Rooney is an extremely talented and top-class footballer.

“It is an exciting prospect for him to be joining Derby County and he can bring so much to this squad, both on and off the pitch.

"He has enjoyed a wonderful career, both in club football and for England, and he still has so much to give as well.

“His credentials speak for themselves. But to have a player with his leadership, skill, experience, character and work ethic will be huge for us.

"He knows what it takes to succeed as a player and I have no doubt he will have a positive impact right across the club."