Hatters crowned League One champions after beating Oxford

League One: Luton Town 3 Oxford United 1

Luton were crowned League One champions in front of a packed Kenilworth Road, as George Moncur's double secured a last day win over Oxford United.

The Hatters went into the game knowing just a win was needed to lift the title ahead of nearest rivals Barnsley, although in the end, it mattered not, the Tykes going down 2-1 at Bristol Rovers.

Town chief Mick Harford made two changes for his final match in charge, Moncur and Alan McCormack in for the injured Kazenga LuaLua and Luke Berry, who dropped to the bench.

Free of any tension after promotion was assured on Tuesday night, the hosts got off to the perfect start on just three minutes, as James Collins was fouled 20 yards from goal.

Moncur stepped up to once more curl a delicious free kick around the wall and into the bottom corner, with visiting keeper Simon Eastwood motionless.

Town were indebted to James Shea for keeping it at 1-0 on 11 minutes, as James Mackie was clean through, but the keeper got a strong right hand to palm aside his low effort.

Moncur then almost doubled the advantage with another set-piece, this time going for the opposite corner, with Eastwood flying through the air, grateful to see it just miss the top corner.

With half an hour gone, Eastwood was at his best to prevent Collins getting on the scoresheet, as Jack Stacey's cross was flicked on by Elliot Lee for the leading scorer to fire goalwards, U's over-worked keeper making an excellent stop at point blank range.

Shea was required to keep out Marcus Browne's curler, springing to his right from 20 yards, while James Justin tried his luck from even further out, Eastwood gathering comfortably.

After the break, Lee overlapped on the left only to shoot straight at Eastwood, but he didn't make that mistake again on 53 minutes.

From yet another quick break by the hosts, Moncur burst forward, looked up to pick out Mpanzu, who teed up Lee, the attacker curling first time unerringly into the top corner.

He could have doubled his tally moments later, found by Collins' impish through ball, Eastwood saving with his legs

Oxford were back in it on the hour when Gavin Whyte, who had just come on, escaped the home defence and fired against the post, Luke Garbutt netting the rebound.

Back came Town as the game really opened up, Mpanzu digging out an attempt that Eastwood tipped over, while Matty Pearson's header from the resulting corner was palmed away by the U's keeper.

Oxford hunted a leveller, with Browne on the end of a fine move, Shea standing up well to block.

As they have all season, Town remained on the front foot, hunting a third and they got it when Moncur, who found a second wind, set off on a mazy run from inside his own half.

Sub Harry Cornick took over and when his effort was blocked, Moncur gobbled up the rebound as Kenilworth Road erupted.

Never happy to declare though, Town kept on throwing men forward, Stacey's low drive well saved by Eastood, Moncur's ambitious volley flying over.

However, the full time whistle brought the curtain down on a stunning season with the Hatters taking their place in the Championship next season.

Hatters: James Shea, Jack Stacey, James Justin, Matty Pearson, Sonny Bradley, Alan McCormack (Luke Berry 82), Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, Andrew Shinnie, George Moncur, James Collins (Aaron Connolly 88), Elliot Lee (Harry Cornick 69).

Subs not used: Harry Isted, Corey Panter, Alex Baptiste, Dan Potts.

United: Simon Eastwood, Luke Garbutt (Rob Hall 83) Curtis Nelson, Jamie Hanson, Cameron Brannagan, Marcus ,Browne, Josh Ruffels, James Henry (Gavin Whyte 58), Jamie Mackie (C Jerome Sinclair 58), Sam Long, Nico Jones.

Subs not used: John Mousinho, Malachi Napa, Mark Sykes, Jack Stevens.

Booked: Hanson 63, Pearson 77, Browne 80.

Referee: Michael Salisbury.

Attendance: 10,089 (1,025 Oxford).