Hatters defeat Maritimo out in Portugal

Second half goals from Harry Cornick and James Collins saw Luton beat Portuguese opponents C.S. Maritimo out in Portugal this afternoon.

The Hatters had record signing Simon Sluga between the posts for the first time, while Collins led the line, with Dan Potts back on the left-hand side of Town's defence, plus a trialist in central midfield as well.

Luton's opponents went close early on, firing over the bar from the edge of the box.

Collins thought he had made it 1-0 after 12 minutes, but the referee adjudged Town’s frontman to have committed a foul in the build up.

Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu was denied by a last-ditch challenge from Andre Shinnie’s pass, while the Maritimo kleeper beat Collins to Matty Pearson’s clipped ball out of defence.

Joned opted against ringing the changes after the break, just George Moncur entering the fray for McManaman, as Sluga was called into action on the hour mark, coming off his line well.

The introduction of Cornick on the hour mark was to prove the difference as seven minutes later, hge blocked a clearance from the keeper and ran through to smash into the empty net.

Cornick then beat his man before whipping in a cross in that Collins headed straight at the keeper.

Sub Ryan Tunnicliffe sent over a glorious 60-yard pass for Cornick, whose effort was saved.

Town then had a penalty with six to go, sub Brendan Galloway brought down after sprinting into the box, Collins converting from the spot.

Hatters: Simon Sluga, Martin Cranie (Josh Neufville 76), Matty Pearson, Sonny Bradley, Dan Potts (Brendan Galloway 76), Trialist, Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu (Ryan Tunnicliffe 72) Andrew Shinnie (Luke Berry 65), Elliot Lee (Harry Cornick 61), Callum McManaman (George Moncur 46), James Collins.