Hatters defender heads out on loan

Town defender Corey Panter has rejoined Southern League Premier Division Central side Biggleswade Town on a one-month loan.

The 19-year-old has already made five appearances this season for the Waders, having also spent time at Hendon.

Panter is yet to make a senior appearance for the Hatters yet, but was part of the side who reached the Beds Senior Cup semi-final last week when beating AFC Dunstable 2-0.

Chris Nunn’s Biggleswade team currently sit in 12th, but are just six points off the final play-off spot, occupied by Royston Town.

Meanwhile, striker Jake Jervis played 90 minutes as Salford City lost out 2-1 at home to Northampton Town in League Two on Saturday.

The hosts went in front during the first half when Jack Baldwin headed home, before the Cobblers levelled through Sam Hoskins and won it thanks to Andy Williams' second half strike.

Goalkeeper Harry Isted kept another clean sheet for Wealdstone as they beat Welling United 1-0 in the National League South.

Michee Efete scored on 27 minutes, with Isted saving well from Phil Roberts before the break and then Connor Dymond in the final 15 minutes to earn a shut out.