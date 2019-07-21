Hatters defender impressed by the clarity of Town chief

Town centre half Matty Pearson has been hugely impressed with the clarity displayed by new boss Graeme Jones since assuming full control at Kenilworth Road.

The Luton chief officially took over in May, although had to wait another two months to work with the players when they returned back for pre-season.

After three weeks together and a training camp in Slovenia, on just how things have been under the new manager, Pearson said: “We’ve had a few meetings out there, how we’re going to play and what we need to work on.

“We’ve worked on it a bit in training, he’s been clear in what he wants and that’s what you want.

"You don’t want a manager to come in and not be clear and he’s certainlyaa clear as we all know what we’re out there to do.”

When asked if he thought anything would change compared to the styles of Mick Harford and Nathan Jones, which led Town to back-to-back promotions, Pearson continued: “We have a way of playing, I don’t think that’s going to change much.

“He might just tweak things here and there, certain little patterns of play that we work on, that’s what will change, but the style of football will be the same I think.”

The Hatters will go into the Championship season without either full back James Justin or Jack Stacey, who were snapped up by Premier League sides Leicester City and Bournemouth recently.

Pearson thought that was a good thing for the Hatters though, as he said: “I just want to say congratulations to those two who were magnificent for us.

“But that’s what you want, you want to be in teams where players are getting moves to the Premier League.

"If that happens again this year, we know we’re doing something right, we’re being successful.

“With those two getting the moves, it just shows all of us there’s a chance and that’s what we all want to do.

"Maybe just even progress Luton higher up the Championship, that’s where we want to be, we want to be as high as possible, that’s our aim.”

Luton have made four new additions themselves so far, with Pearson adding: “(Ryan) Tunnicliffe and Macca (Craig McManaman) have been brilliant.

"You’ve got Martin Cranie who’s experienced, they’re all good signings and we’ve seen their qualities this week, so it’s exciting and we’re looking forward to it."