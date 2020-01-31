Hatters defender moves to Northampton on loan

Centre half heads to the Cobblers

Luton Town defender Lloyd Jones has joined League Two Northampton Town on loan for the rest of the campaign.

The 24-year-old centre back, who started his career at Plymouth Argyle, joined the Hatters in January 2018 for an undisclosed fee from Premier League giants Liverpool.

He has been restricted to just 14 appearances in that time though, scoring once, while spent the end of last season back on loan with the Pilgrims.

Jones did make his full league debut this term at Reading, but has played eight times in total, his most recent in Town's 4-0 FA Cup defeat at top flight Bournemouth, with Hatters chief Graeme Jones hinting yesterday, he could be set to leave Kenilworth Road.

Cobblers boss Keith Curle said: "Lloyd is a good defender who we think is an excellent fit for us.

"He is a dominant centre back, he can play anywhere across the back three and he can handle the football too, being able to step out and join in with play.

"He is player who is a good size, he likes to defend and he has good technical ability.

"He is dominant in both boxes, he is a goal threat at attacking set plays and he has a decent amount of experience in both League One and League Two so he can hit the ground running.

"Just as importantly, we think he will fit in well with the excellent dressing room environment we have at the club."