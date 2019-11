Luton pairSimon Sluga and Luke Bolton have been called up to the Croatia and England U20 squads.

Sluga heads out to Croatia, who will play Slovakia in a Euro 2020 qualifier, then face Georgia in a friendly.

A draw against Slovakia would confirm their place at the Euro Championships next summer.

Bolton has once again made the England U20 squad, as they take on Portugal at the Estadio Municipal de Agueda, before returning to England to face Iceland at Wycombe Wanderers.