Hatters duo up for monthly award

Luton Town duo Nathan Jones and Elliot Lee have been nominated for the League One Manager and Player of the Month awards for November.

Jones led his side to three wins from four league games, as they also beat Wycombe in the FA Cup as well.

Lee was responsible for scoring five of the goals along the way, with an assist thrown in too, as on why Jones was in the running, the EFL statement said: “His side continued its free-scoring ways, finding the net 12 times and collecting 10 points from four games.

“Utterly dominant at Kenilworth Road, he has fashioned a side which refuses to ease up, always looking for more goals.”

While on Lee, they added: “Lee scored five goals and made another with a delightful clipped pass against Plymouth, but it was his footballing intelligence which stood out most.

“Possesses an uncanny knack for arriving in the box at exactly the right moment.”

Jones is up against Gareth Ainsworth (Wycombe Wanderers), Lee Bowyer (Charlton Athletic) and Kenny Jackett (Portsmouth), while Lee faces competition from Aiden McGeady (Sunderland), Kieffer Moore (Barnsley) and Jason Pearce (Charlton Athletic).

The winners will be announced on Friday at 6am.