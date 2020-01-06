Hatters elated by 'ground-breaking day' as C&R's Judicial Review hopes are ended

Luton Town have expressed their delight over this afternoon's news from the High Court that there has been no appeal by Capital & Regional to their Judicial Review claims into Newlands Park being dismissed.

The Mall owners had until today to launch an appeal into the decision taken by the High Court before Christmas, but with confirmation that hadn't been received, it means that over four years from when the plans were unveiled, the Hatters can finally look to build a new stadium at Power Court and mixed use scheme at Newlands Park.

With C&R now having to pay Town £15,365 in costs and the council £9,363, a statement on the club's official website said: "We are delighted to hear the fantastic news from Luton Council that the High Court has confirmed that no appeal has been made within the deadline against the pre-Christmas decision to dismiss C&R’s call for a Judicial Review on the Newlands Park planning approval.

"Along with our colleagues at the Council, we always believed that their decision last March to grant permission for the mixed-use development at Junction 10 was fair and not open to challenge.

"The Judge agreed on December 19th and finally C&R have given up on contesting the decision further.

"This means we are finally able to move forward in refreshing the four-year-old plans to enable us build a new stadium for the football club, and play our part in helping to regenerate our town with two developments that will bring thousands of jobs and millions of pounds of investment.

"This is a ground-breaking day – securing victory in by far and away the biggest battle we’ve faced throughout the 11 years of 2020’s custodianship.

"We would like to thank all of our supporters for their patience and constant support throughout the whole process.

"That goes especially to those groups who have been actively supporting our developments throughout this long road, including Luton Town Supporters’ Trust, Loyal Luton Supporters’ Club, Save Our Town and others whose unwavering backing and faith has helped produce the best result possible.

"Like the Council, we will now be taking action to pursue the legal costs incurred in the recent challenge – while looking forward to many more memorable occasions in our final seasons at Kenilworth Road before moving to our new home at Power Court."