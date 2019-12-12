Hatters go out of FA Youth Cup after Owls defeat

Luton were knocked out of the FA Youth Cup last night after going down 3-2 to Sheffield Wednesday at Kenilworth Road.

U18s lead coach Dan Walder made two changes after losing to Oxford United in the EFL Youth Alliance Cup last week, with goalkeeper Jameson Horlick and right-back Avan Jones coming in.

The game started with action at both ends as Wednesday skipper Lewis Farmer hit the bar from a deep cross in the second minute, before Town took the lead on 10 minutes, Tra Lucas flicking on for Coree Wilson, who was brought down in the area by Farmer.

Jones fired the resulting penalty into the top corner to put the Hatters 1-0 up.

Wednesday threatened as L’Varn Brandy's effort was well held by Jameson Horlick, while Charles Hagan fired over, before the Owls levelled as Alex Bonnington netted on 35 minutes.

The Owls then took the lead on the stroke of half-time as Toby Kenyon headed in Farmer’s corner kick, before moving in front three minutes after the restart, Bonnington grabbing his second of the evening.

Bonnington had a chance to grab his hat-trick in the 55th minute, only to see Joe Halsey get back in time to make a good block on the line.

The Hatters then got themselves back in the game with some good build-up play leading to a shot from Lucas that was saved, Wilson netting the rebound.

Moments later, Wilson went close again, before substitute Ed McJannet was brought down in the box in added time after receiving the ball from Coree Wilson but the referee waved away shouts for a penalty as the visitors progressed.

Hatters: Horlick, Halsey, Jones (McJannett 45), Wedd, Francis (Kalonda 83), Beckwith (C), Pettit (Allen 87), Nicolson, Newton, Lucas, Wilson.

Subs not used: Swan, Boorn, Stevens, Corbit.

Owls: Jackson, Farmer, Ellery, Kenyon, Thompson, Cox, Hagan, Glover, Bonnington, Hall (Reaney 90), Brandy (Aguas 71).

Subs not used: Hare, Curtis, Oliver, Trueman, Zottos.

Attendance: 281.