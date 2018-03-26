Hatters hang on to win Beds Senior Cup

Beds Senior Cup final: Luton Town 4 Biggleswade Town 3

Braces from Jake Jervis and Jordan Cook ensured Luton Town won the Beds Senior Cup although they were given a big scare by plucky Southern League Premier Division opponents Biggleswade Town at Kenilworth Road this evening.

With the hosts leading 4-1 at half time, it looked like it would be case of how many they could rack up in the second period, with the visitors on the ropes.

But they were kept out after the break by the Waders, who pulled two goals back and came within a whisker of forcing penalties as well.

Hatters picked a strong side for the encounter, with Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, Johnny Mullins, Jack Senior and Aaron Jarvis all getting minutes too.

The visitors led after just a minute when winger Greg Kaziboni picked up the ball out wide and his attempted cross flew over Harry Isted and off the post.

It was almost 2-0 on seven minutes as Connor Hall unloaded a left-footed piledriver with Luton appealing for offside, Isted doing excellently to turn his shot behind.

Cook attempted to bring the scores level, his curler not coming back enough, before Town restored parity on 11 minutes when Jake Peck's clever one touch through ball sent Jervis away and he produced a fine first time finish to beat Liam Gooch.

The former Luton stopper was picking the ball out of the net again on 21 minutes, when he really shouldn't, Cook beating him from 30 yards into the bottom corner.

Kaziboni came close to grabbing his second of the night, shooting at Isted with his left foot this time.

Town looked to be out of sight on 34 minutes when Jarvis did superbly to play in Jack Senior who was sent sprawling by Kaziboni inside the area, Cook confidently dispatching his spot-kick into the net.

Peck, who caught the eye in the first half with a number of good passes, had a go from 25 yards, Gooch getting behind it this time.

Town had a fourth in the closing stages, Cook's chip forward caused a mix-up in the Waders defence, with Jervis spinning to finish impressively on his left foot.

In the second period, Isted fielded Nathan Hicks' hopeful attempt as Biggleswade started well, before Town got a second wind, Jervis heading wide from Mpanzu's short corner routine.

Waders had a goal back on 74 minutes an enticing cross seeing sub Liam Brooks cleverly glance his header beyond Isted.

George Bailey's effort was easy for Isted as buoyed by the goal, Biggleswade looked to make the final knockings even more interesting.

Town almost put a gloss on the scoreline, Jarvis firing narrowly wide, sub Connor Tomlinson hitting the post and putting the rebound into the side-netting from a tight angle.

Jarvis thundered into the empty stands, before the visitors reduced the deficit to one in the last minute, Robbie Parker's volley beating Isted, the keeper appeared to have his vision obstructed by Bailey, who was flagged offside.

After discussions with his linesman, referee Wayne Cartmel awarded the goal and Biggleswade almost forced penalties, Jones clearing desperately from inside the six yard box in stoppage time.

Hatters: Harry Isted, Kavan Cotter (Joe Mead 70), Jack Senior, Lloyd Jones, Johnny Mullins (C), Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, Jake Peck, Arthur Read, Jordan Cook, Aaron Jarvis, Jake Jervis (Connor Tomlinson 68).

Subs not used: Ciaran Gordon-Stearn, Ciaren Jones, Josh Neufville.

Waders: Liam Gooch, Tyler Walker, Lucas Perry, Reece Fielding, Nathan Hicks (Liam Brooks 60), Gavin Hoyte, Greg Kaziboni (Luca Statham-Allinson 73), Connor Hall, Jack Bowen (George Bailey 60), Robbie Parker, Craig Daniel.

Subs not used: Sam Paton, Elliot Beevor.

Booked: Hall 47, Peck 90.

Referee: Wayne Cartmel.

Attendance: 288.

Hatters MOM: Jake Peck. Impressed in possession all evening.