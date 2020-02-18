Hatters head to Potton United for Beds Cup semi-final

Action from the Hatters victory over AFC Dunstable in the second round
Town travel to near neighbours this evening

A Luton Town XI will head to Potton United tonight for the semi-final of the Bedfordshire FA Senior Cup.

The game against the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division side will kick off at 7.45pm, with admission prices set at £6 for adults and £3 for concessions.

The Hatters reached this stage of the competition with a second round win over AFC Dunstable last month, defeating them 2-0 at Creasey Park - with Josh Boorn and an own goal giving Dan Walder’s side the win/

It took a penalty shoot-out win over Kempston Rovers for Potton to get to the second-round, before defeating Barton Rovers 4-3.

The address for Potton’s home ground is: The Hutchinson Hollow, Biggleswade Road, Potton, SG19 2LX.