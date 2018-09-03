Hatters Heritage apply for lottery grant to preserve Town memories

The Hatters’ Heritage is holding an evening with Mick Harford and Wayne Turner in the Eric Morecambe Suite at Kenilworth Road on Wednesday to launch their bid for a lottery grant.

On just why the funding is so vital, Hatters Heritage chairman Roger Wash said: “Luton Town Football Club is now 133 years old and has been at the heart of the community for all this time – a longevity record which would be tough to beat.

“I can recall my grandfather regaling me with stories of games and incidents from his supporting life – Bob Hawkes, the club’s first superstar; Andy Rennie, who used to swing his leg from the hip to produce rocket shots with a heavy leather football; Joe Payne, who netted ten goals in a game in 1936, and Jesse Pye, the finest footballer he ever saw.

“I just wish that I had the forethought and ability to record his memories, and those of his friends, for future generations to enjoy, but there is now a once in a lifetime opportunity to finally record, preserve and share all items of interest from the club’s rich history.

“Whether it is programmes, press cuttings, photographs, cups, medals, shirts or, indeed, memories, it is vital that the club’s heritage is fully recorded and documented.

“Hatters Heritage has been formed with the stated objective ‘of the advancement of education to benefit the public by encouraging the preservation and appreciation of the heritage and history of Luton Town FC’.

“The first aim is to design and build a comprehensive website to include match reports, programmes and photographs for every competitive game played, together with player biographies plus audio and video recordings of player and supporter memories.

“To this end Hatters Heritage has applied for Heritage Lottery funding to help with what will be a mammoth task. Input will of course be welcomed from all supporters, especially younger fans who are tech savvy!”

The events starts at 7pm as Harford and Turner, who played over 300 games for the club between them during their careers, will both attend the evening and will hold a question and answer session with supporters

Admission for adult Hatters Heritage members is £2 and £1 to junior members, with non-members paying £5, £2 to junior non-members.

Payment will be on the night at the door, with free parking available in the club’s car park.

To become a member of Hatters Heritage an annual subscription will cost £10, or £2 for U16s.

Membership entitles you to an exclusive pin badge, discounted entry for social events and regular communications from Hatters Heritage about the progress of the website and of the group as a whole.

If you are interested, please contact secretary Phil Hucklesby at Philippe.Hucklesby@gmail.com.