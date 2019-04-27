Hatters hope to face a Burton side already on their holidays

Luton boss Mick Harford is hoping to take advantage of a Burton Albion side with nothing to play for this afternoon.

The Brewers are nine points adrift of the play-offs with two games to go, ruling them out of top six berth.

However, the stakes couldn't be higher for Town, with a victory potentially sealing promotion to the Championship.

Harford said: “Hopefully, that’s what you want.

“You want to play a team that’s got nothing to play for, but knowing Nigel (Clough) as I do, I’ve played against him, he’ll be desperate to beat a team that’s top of the league.

“They’re a good team, a team of good professionals and I’m sure he’ll put a strong team out.

“I saw them play against Portsmouth, they were unlucky to lose.

“The way they play, they play certain brand of football, the way Nigel wants to play.

"They’re a good footballing team, it will be a tough ask for us.”

Town defender Jack Stacey was ready to expect a home side playing without fear though, as he said: “It could go that way, or there’s no real pressure on them, they can express themselves, they can play how they like to.

“I don’t think that’s something that’s going to affect the game too much.”

Meanwhile, attacker Elliot Lee was of a similar opinion, adding: “It can work one of two ways.

“They can be relaxed and on their holidays or they can be relaxed and play without any pressure or fear.

“It’s not about Burton, it’s about us, we go there and play to the best of our abilities and we’ll get this club promoted.”