Hatters hope to get to the bottom of Hylton’s injury

Luton chief Nathan Jones is hoping that his medical staff can get to the bottom of striker Danny Hylton’s injury and allow him to play a full part in the club’s League Two run-in.

The leading marksman missed Town’s last two games before returning to the substitutes bench for the clash against Exeter City on Saturday.

It’s not just purely recovering from a muscle pull or a tear or a strain, it’s a little bit more complicated than that. Danny Hylton

He came on for the final 12 minutes, but was deep in conversation with physio Simon Parsell when heading back to the changing rooms after the final whistle, as on his progress, Jones said: “We’ll have wait and see.

“It’s a tricky injury, it’s not just a muscular one as the two times he’s got injured, it was just a neuro thing, but it’s just transferring down from a nerve.

“He hasn’t pulled anything, it’s not just purely recovering from a muscle pull or a tear or a strain, it’s a little bit more complicated than that.

“It’s not as bad if you like, so we’ve got to get to the bottom of that as he’s not quite firing yet.

“But just having him around and on the bench, gives you a lift, gives the fans a lift, and we knew that, and he’s so important for us.”

Meanwhile, match-winner Harry Cornick knew it was a huge boost to have Hylton available once more, adding: “Massively, he’s a top player and he’s the one who’s been getting our goals recently which has been brilliant.

“So to get him back in the team and hopefully he can score a few more between now and the end of the season.”