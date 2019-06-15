Hatters host Premier League Canaries in pre-season

Luton have announced they will entertain Premier League side Norwich City in a pre-season friendly next month.

The Hatters host Daniel Farke's Canaries side, who won promotion to the top flight last term after being crowned Championship champions, for the second year running.

Last time out saw City leave as 3-1 winners, with Grant Hanley, Jordan Rhodes and Teemu Pukki netting first-half goals before Luke Gambin pulled one back for Luton in the second period.

Former Town academy starlet Max Aarons, who pipped Town's James Justin to the EFL's Young Player of the Season award, could feature for the Canaries along with fellow ex-Hatters youngsters Jamal Lewis and Akin Famewo.

Ticket prices and details will be made public in the coming days.

Luton have already confirmed trips to Welwyn Garden City, Bedford Town and Basingstoke Town to kick-off their preparations for the new season.