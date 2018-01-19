Hatters keeper heads out on loan

Luton Town goalkeeper Harry Isted has signed on loan for Evo-Stik Southern League Premier Division side Chesham United.

The 20-year-old arrived at Kenilworth Road in the summer, following his release by Premier League outfit Stoke City, to provide back-up for Marek Stech and James Shea.

Isted has played in development squad friendlies and Beds FA Senior Cup matches for the Hatters, as well as being on the substitutes bench in the Checkatrade Trophy this season.

He could make his debut tomorrow as the tenth-placed Generals head to Royston Town.

Isted joins striker Aaron Jarvis in being loaned out by the Hatters for some valuable game time, with Jarvis having made one start and three sub appearances for National League side Boreham Wood so far.