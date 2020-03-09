Hatters keeper Sluga named in Croatia squad for Doha trip

Town stopper in line to add to his tally of two caps

Luton keeper Simon Sluga has been named in the Croatia squad for the Qatar Airways International Tournament which will take place in Doha later this month.

The Qatar capital will host the four-team international tournament which features the World Cup runners up, world number one side Belgium, plus current Euro champions Portugal and 12th ranked Switzerland.

Croatia will face Switzerland in the first match on March 26, with the next match for Zlatko Dalic’s side will be on March 30 against Portugal.

Sluga has won two caps for his country so far, his second coming in the 2-1 friendly win over George back in November.

Despite fears of sanctions due to the COVID-19 outbreak, coach Dalić said they were preparing as if everything was going ahead as planned.

He said: “We named a larger squad just in case there need to be changes. I hope all players will be available but we will follow the situation."

Goalkeepers: Dominik Livaković (Dinamo), Lovre Kalinić (Aston Villa), Simon Sluga (Luton Town).

Defenders: Domagoj Vida (Bešiktaš), Dejan Lovren (Liverpool), Tin Jedvaj (Augsburg), Mile Škorić (Osijek), Duje Ćaleta-Car (Marseille), Borna Barišić (Rangers), Šime Vrsaljko (Atletico Madrid), Dario Melnjak (Rizespor).

Midfielders: Luka Modrić (Real Madrid), Ivan Rakitić (Barcelona), Mateo Kovačić (Chelsea), Marcelo Brozović (Inter), Milan Badelj (Fiorentina), Nikola Vlašić (CSKA Moskva), Mario Pašalić (Atalanta).

Strikers: Ivan Perišić (Bayern), Ante Rebić (Milan), Josip Brekalo (Wolfsburg), Andrej Kramarić (Hoffenheim), Bruno Petković (Dinamo).

On-call: Ivo Grbić (Lokomotiva), Josip Juranović (Hajduk), Domagoj Bradarić(Lille), Filip Benković (Bristol City), Filip Bradarić (Celta Vigo), Marko Rog (Cagliari), Mislav Oršić (Dinamo), Mirko Marić (Osijek) and Antonio Mirko Čolak (Rijeka).