Hatters labelled as the best so far by Rovers chief

Doncaster boss Grant McCann described Luton as the best side his team had come up against in League One so far this season.

Although Rovers came out 2-1 winners at the Keepmoat Stadium on Saturday, McCann, who has taken on both of the top two in Peterborough and Portsmouth already, thought Town were a superior opposition.

He said: “They were hard to play against, we started well and should have scored again but we sat back a little bit and found it difficult.

“I think Luton are a very good team, probably the best we’ve played, and it’s a group that are used to winning games.

"We showed a different side to us when we had to, we were capable of rolling our sleeves up and grinding the game out.

"That is four unbeaten in the league - two against the top two and one against a team I think will be in the top six without a shadow of a doubt."

After moving in front through Matty Blair early on, Rovers were pegged back when Elliot Lee netted on the stroke of half time.

However, Doncaster were back ahead just 35 seconds after the interval when Ben Whiteman scored, as McCann added: “The first 15 minutes we have started really well.

“I thought we could have scored another couple of goals in that spell.

“We sat back a little bit, they came into the game and we found it difficult.

“It was just a matter of time before they were going to score. Wave after wave of attacks.

“We sounded it out, made a couple of changes at half time, played a diamond with James Coppinger as a 10, and I thought for 25 minutes we looked the better team.

“Then Luton came strong again but we held on and showed that different side of our game.”