Hatters launch new kits for 2018-19 season

Luton Town launched their new kit for the 2018-19 season against Forest Green Rovers at Kenilworth Road yesterday afternoon.

The club, who announced in December that sponsors SsangYong wouldn't be continuing their partnership next campaign, unveiled three new kits, plus three separate sponsors as well.

The Hatters players took to the field in their new orange home shirt made by Puma, with Luton based estate agency Indigo Residential's logo appearing on the home shirts.

Town's away shirts, with a subtle white stripe, orange shoulders and trim are sponsored by another local company – Star Platforms – who provide scissor lifts, cherry pickers and low-level platforms to industries across the country.

Finally, the third shirt, sponsored by Northern Gas & Power features a navy stripe, with purple shoulders and orange detailing.

Writing in his programme notes, Town chief executive Gary Sweet said: "It gives me great pleasure to thank SsangYong for their sponsorship over recent seasons and welcome three new sponsors whose branding will be decorating three brand new kits for 2018-19.

"A very warm welcome to out first new partner, Indigo Residential, who will be on the orange home shirt - which will be launched by our team in today's match.

"Further welcomes to go Star Platforms - who will sponsor our white away shirt - and Northern Gas & Power will sponsor the purple reserve kit.

"Indigo will be familiar to many of you - an estage agency based in Leagrave who strive to 'deliver results through excellence', which is something we at Luton Town FC continuously aim for, too.

"Star Platforms - also a familiar local company - are based in Dunstable and proved nationwide hire access to scissor lifts, cherry pickers and low-level platforms.

"We wanted more local companies that have a broader presence, which fits our culture here at the club - especially as the people at Indigo and Star Platforms are Hatters supporters - and they couldn't be partnering with us at a better time, as we head into the third tier of English football."

The adult shirts retail at £44 each with new junior shirts retailing at £24, a saving of £6 from this season. Mini kits have been reduced even further, costing just £20 against this season’s price of £30.

All three shirts are also available to pre-order from the club's online store at www.hattersworld.com, with deliveries expected in the next few weeks.