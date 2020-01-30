Hatters linked with a deal for Spurs defender

Luton have been linked with a late transfer window move for Tottenham Hotspur defender Cameron Carter-Vickers.

The 22-year-old centre back cut short his season-long loan at Championship rivals Stoke City at the end of last month, having played 15 games for the Potters and is now said to be interesting Hatters chief Graeme Jones according to Football Insider.

He was a regular under former Town chief Nathan Jones, losing his place once Michael O'Neill took over as a City club statement said: "The club would like to take this opportunity to thank Cameron for his efforts and wish him every success for the future."

Carter-Vickers, who has made four appearances for parent club Spurs, has also been on loan at Sheffield United, Ipswich Town and Swansea City, with the USA international someone who was on Hatters' chief Graeme Jones radar during the August transfer window.

Then when speculation first surfaced about a move for the defender, he said: "He's somebody I like and somebody I know from my time at West Brom.

"He played for Swansea in a back three three, h played left hand side in a back three, he played right hand side, played in the middle.

"He’s adaptable, he can play different positions across the back four or the back five.”

Hatters, who have signed Hartlepool defender Peter Kioso so far, have until 11pm tomorrow evening to bolster their squad for the Championship run-in.