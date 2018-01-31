Hatters linked with a move for Ipswich midfielder

Luton Town have been heavily linked with a move for Ipswich Town midfielder Flynn Downes.

The 19-year-old, who came through the ranks at Portman Road, broke into the Tractor Boys first team at the start of the campaign after impressing during pre-season.

He has made 12 appearances this term, including the full 90 minutes as Ipswich won 2-0 at Kenilworth Road in the Carabao Cup back in August.

Downes hasn’t featured since the victory over Derby on November 28, but the East Anglian Times is reporting he will become Luton’s second signing on transfer deadline day, penning a loan deal until the end of the season