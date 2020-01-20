Hatters linked with Augsburg's former Hammer as Jones calls for help in transfer window

Luton have been linked with a move for Bundesliga side FC Augsburg's former West Ham youngster Reece Oxford

The 21-year-old, who can play in midfield or central defence, began his career with the Hammers, making his Premier League debut against Arsenal.

He had a loan spell with Reading in March 2017, as he then went to Germany the following campaign, signing for Borussia Mönchengladbach for the 2017–18 season.

Oxford joined Augsberg on loan in January 2019, playing nine times, signing for the Bundesliga outfit permanently last summer.

The Sun is reporting that Town are interested in the England youth international, who has played up to U20 level, captaining his country at the 2015 UEFA European U17 Championships, although face competition from league rivals Middlesbrough.

Town chief Graeme Jones is yet to bring anyone in during the January transfer window, but reiterated his desire to add reinforcements after yesterday's 3-1 defeat at Nottingham Forest, saying: "I really hope so, because we need some help.

"I’ve been saying it for a while, but it’s not been for the want of trying I can assure you, from my point of view, from Mick’s (Harford, head of recruitment) point of view, from the club’s point of view.

"It’s just we’re limited in terms of finance, we can’t sign Virgil van Dijk for £75 million in the January transfer window, so we’ve got to try to think and act differently from everybody else.

"It’s proved difficult for the opening 19 days, but there’s 12 to go so I’d rather be optimistic."