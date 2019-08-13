Hatters make 11 changes for Carabao Cup clash with Tractor Boys

Lloyd Jones starts for the Hatters this evening
Town chief Graeme Jones has swapped his entire side for tonight's Carabao Cup first round clash against League One Ipswich Town.

The Luton boss made 11 changes from Saturday's 2-1 defeat at Cardiff, with full debuts handed to Brendan Galloway and loan trio James Bree, Izzy Brown plus Luke Bolton.

Defender Lloyd Jones started his first non-Checkatrade Trophy match for Town, with Andrew Shinnie captaining the side, James Shea returning in goal and Kazenga LuaLua back in the starting line-up as well.

Youngsters Corey Panter and Josh Neufville were on the bench, joined by Jake Jervis, with just three members of Saturday's team, Martin Cranie, Callum McManaman and George Moncur.

Hatters: James Shea, James Bree, Lloyd Jones, Brendan Galloway, Luke Berry, Andrew Shinnie (C), Elliot Lee, Harry Cornick, Kazenga LuaLua, Luke Bolton, Izzy Brown.

Subs not used: Marek Stech, Martin Cranie, Callum McManaman, Jake Jervis, George Moncur, Corey Panter, Josh Neufville.

Ipswich: Will Norris, Luke Chambers (C), James Wilson, Gwion Edwards, Alan Judge, Jordan Roberts, Andre Dozzell, Josh Emmanuel, Armando Dobra, Emyr Huws, Bailey Clements.

Subs not used: Tomas Holy, Cole Skuse, Kayden Jackson, Jon Nolan, Danny Rowe, Flynn Downes, Myles Kenlock.

Referee: Brett Huxtable.