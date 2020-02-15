Hatters make four changes for Boro clash

Team news for Town's trip to the Riverside Stadium.

Luton boss Graeme Jones has rung the changes for today's Championship clash at Middlesbrough, dropping both Izzy Brown and Glen Rea to the bench from the side who beat Sheffield Wednesday in midweek.

Joining the duo is right back James Bree, with Harry Cornick missing out completely, as Cameron Carter-Vickers, Luke Berry, Kazenga LuaLua and Martin Cranie come into the side.

Boro: Aynsley Pears, George Friend (C), Ashley Fletcher, Jonny Howson, Paddy McNair, Harold Moukoudi, Lukas Nmecha, George Saville, Lewis Wing, Djed Spence, Hayden Coulson.

Subs: Tomas Mejias, Ryan Shotton, Marcus Tavernier, Britt Assombalonga, Rudy Gestede, Ravel Morrison, Marvin Johnson.

Hatters: Simon Sluga, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Dan Potts, Sonny Bradley (C), Matty Pearson, Martin Cranie, Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, Ryan Tunnicliffe, Luke Berry, Kazenga LuaLua, James Collins.

Subs: James Shea, Callum McManaman, Danny Hylton, Andrew Shinnie, Glen Rea, Izzy Brown, James Bree.