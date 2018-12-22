Hatters make it six in a row by beating Burton

League One: Luton Town 2 Burton Albion 0

Luton made it six league wins in a row after a comfortable 2-0 victory against Burton Albion this afternoon.

The hosts always looked in control of the clash, and so it proved, with goals from Jack Stacey and James Collins' second half penalty enough to make it 18 points from 18.

An eighth clean sheet from 12 matches was never seriously in doubt either, as the Hatters moved four points clear of Sunderland in third, after they went down 3-1 at leaders Portsmouth.

Town boss Nathan Jones named an unchanged side once more, the eighth league and FA Cup game has done so, as Luton found their opponents obdurate in the opening stages, Albion sitting in to try and prevent their opponents from netting early on.

It didn't last that long though, as on 17 minutes, Town led with their first attack of note, and a cracking one it was.

Picking the ball up on the halfway line, Andrew Shinnie spotted the run of Jack Stacey and lofted a superb pass over the top for his team-mate.

There was still plenty for the full back to do, but he did it with aplomb, chesting the ball down and without breaking stride, finished with his left foot into the bottom corner.

Harry Cornick's tame effort was easy for keeper Bradley Collins as Luton looked to step up a gear.

However, they were forced into a change on 28 minutes though when skipper Glen Rea had to go off, as after being injured earlier on, he couldn't shake the knock off and on being caught again, had to trudge off.

Jorge Grant came on in his place as Town dominated possession in the first half, often having the ball for large chunks of the game, going from side to side and back to front as they looked for an opening, with Stacey always a willing outlet on the right.

Grant and Sonny Bradley both found the full back's raids, as he sent one low ball into the gloves of Collins and won a corner with another.

The visitors barely threatened, Devante Cole getting the better of Bradley, before James Shea was out bravely to smother just about their best chance.

After the break, Albion made a bright start, Lucas Akins' effort deflecting behind for a corner and from the set-piece, Cole headed over the bar.

Cornick then sped away on the left, outpacing Ben Turner, who had no option but to pull him back and receive a yellow.

From the set-piece, James Justin went for goal, with Collins needing to make a desperate parry at his near post, the follow up headed straight at him by Elliot Lee.

After Matty Pearson made two vital headed clearances, Shea was called upon to gather Reece Hutchinson's low effort as the visitors started to pose more of a threat, Bradley doing well to block Cole's shot behind, Turner heading the set-piece off target.

With the game drifting somewhat, home boss Nathan Jones brought on Danny Hylton with 20 to go and the sub made an instant impact just three minutes in, taking Collins' pass in the area where he was clipped by Jamie Allen.

Collins took responsibility from the spot and fairly hammered it past his namesake for a ninth goal of the campaign.

Hylton almost had his name on the scoresheet, as he deflected Elliot Lee's free kick into the net, but the linesman's flag for offside cut short his celebrations.

It mattered little though as the Hatters held on more than easily to get their busy Christmas period, with four games in 11 days, off to the perfect start.

Hatters: James Shea, Jack Stacey, James Justin, Matty Pearson, Sonny Bradley, Glen Rea (C Jorge Grant 28), Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, Andrew Shinnie, Elliot Lee (Luke Berry 87), James Collins, Harry Cornick (Danny Hylton 70).

Subs not used: Marek Stech, Alan Sheehan, Kazenga LuaLua, Dan Potts.

Brewers: Bradley Collins, John Brayford, Jamie Allen, Ben Turner, Scott Fraser, Jake Hesketh (Ben Fox 46), Lucas Akins (C), Marcus Harness, Reece Hutchinson, Stephen Quinn, Devante Cole (Will Miller 82).

Subs not used: Stephen Bywater, Jake Buxton, Joe Sbarra, Damien McCrory.

Referee: Craig Hicks.

Booked: Hesekth 32, Turner 53, Quinn 54, B Collins 83.

Attendance: 9,538 (173 Burton).