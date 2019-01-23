Hatters’ managerial situation of no concern to Moncur ahead of Luton switch

Signing for a club without a permanent manager in place was of no concern to midfielder George Moncur.

The 25-year-old headed from Barnsley to Luton last week, despite the Hatters currently searching for a new boss after Nathan Jones left for Stoke earlier this month.

When asked if it had weighed on his mind at all, Moncur said: “No, just because of the fact that I knew I’d been watched by the likes of Gary Sweet for a while, so I knew that I was wanted here.

“Whoever comes in, I’m just going to have to try and knuckle down and get myself in the team.”

With interim boss Mick Harford also the chief recruitment officer, then Moncur had clearly been on Town’s radar when Jones was still at the club.

It was Harford who made the deal go through too, with Moncur saying: “Mick as well played a big part in me coming down, so fair play to him and I really respect him for letting me come down here.

“I knew for about a week, two weeks, but I got a call on Wednesday or Thursday and told me that the deal was done, so it was quick from there. I trained once on Friday and was straight in today (Saturday), but I’ve really enjoyed it.”

When asked just what Moncur will bring to the Hatters, Harford said: “He’s a clever player, he moves the ball, he puts defenders on the wrong foot, he shifts it side to side and gets his shots away.

“We try to recruit players who fit into the way we want to play in terms of possession and ability and cleverness in the final third. I’m just hoping George will fit into that way and I’m sure he will.”

Moncur knows he faces a battle to break in too, adding: “There’s so many players who have got great quality, so it’s going to be tough to get a place in the team.

“But whatever you do, whether you play from the start or come on, you’ve just got to do your best and hopefully we can get back up to the Championship.”