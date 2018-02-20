Hatters midfielder knows competition to stay in is fierce

Town star Luke Berry knows he can’t afford to let his performance level dip if he wants to stay in the team during the latter stages of the campaign.

The Hatters are blessed with midfield options after signing Flynn Downes on deadline day from Ipswich Town, while the experienced Alan McCormack is back in full training too.

Although Berry has been a first team regular since arriving from Cambridge in August, he is fully aware the hard work must continue, saying: “Everyone knows you’ve got to be on the top of your game to stay in the team.

“That’s probably why we’ve been doing so well, everyone wants to keep doing well, keep getting in the team and keep getting wins.”

Berry has been mainly used on the left hand side of the diamond after being signed by boss Nathan Jones.

It has led to a good on-field partnership with full back Dan Potts, the duo’s combination play catching the eye in recent weeks.

He continued: “I’m enjoying it. It’s different to what I was doing before, but I’m learning on the job and feel like I’m getting a lot more of the ball.

“I’m trying to create a lot more and I love playing with Dan too. He’s good on the ball, he’s energetic, so he’s always over-lapping and gives me that option as well.”

The former U’s man is proving a dab hand at free kicks too, sending one against the bar for James Collins to nod home and seal victory at Grimsby recently, adding: “I’ve scored a few in my carer.

“Me and Sheez (Alan Sheehan), we just have a little chat before and if he fancies it or I fancy it, we go from there.”