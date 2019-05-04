Hatters players have a 'desire' to be crowned League One champions

Luton boss Mick Harford insists there is a ‘will’ and a ‘desire’ amongst his squad to be crowned champions of League One this evening.

A victory over Oxford United should be enough for the title, as although second placed Barnsley are level on points, their goal difference is four less than the Hatters

Harford said: “Of course we want to be champions, of course we want to be winners and that’s why we get involved in this game, to be winners, to be successful.

“The players are up for it, they’ll be prepared for it, we are promoted as our Barnsley, so hopefully we can go out there and be relaxed.

“We know it will be a tough test as Oxford are in good form, they’re a good team, they play football, they’re a very good counter attacking team.

“We’ll be fully prepared and ready to go and there’s a will and desire amongst the squad to finish as champions.”

Club captain Alan Sheehan echoed those thoughts too, saying: "The main thing was promotion, but one win and you win the league, it’s incredible.

"At home, in front of our own fans, it’s going to be an unbelievable atmosphere.

"It’s going to be very exciting, I keep thinking about it, to go out knowing we’re promoted, it will be like a carnival atmosphere, I’m looking forward to it."

With the club confirming that the match is a sell-out, Harford knows it will be a special occasion once more in his final match as interim manager.

He continued: “The atmosphere will be electric.

“It’s Kenilworth Road and the fans are very knowledgeable, very vocal and they understand what’s at stage and 100 per cent they’ll be behind the lads I’m absolutely certain of that.

“Hopefully we’ll get the right result and we’ll carry on those celebrations.”

Harford will revert to his role as head of recruitment on Tuesday, with new manager Graeme Jones coming in, but Sheehan hadn't given the change in leadership much thought just yet.

He said: "No, not really, the way we work here, we focus on our next game.

"You’d love for me to give you loads of answers about different things, but we can’t affect that

"The only thing we can affect is training today, training tomorrow, and the game on Saturday

"It would be amazing to be crowned champions in front of your own fans who have been incredible to all of us the last few years."

With the Hatters playing second tier football once more, Harford was quick to praise 2020 for their efforts behind the scenes, as he said: “It is monumental position we’ve put ourselves in and getting back to back promotions, I always say, the club is built from the top and at the moment, it is exceptional.

“With 2020, the board, Gary Sweet, they’ve done an amazing job to implement all these situations.

“Whoever has been in control of the football club, ie the manager, they’ve been backed to the hilt, so they have got to take a lot of credit for this."