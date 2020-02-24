Hatters rated: Charlton Athletic 3 Luton Town 1

The visitors had been well in the game at 1-1, with Harry Cornick on target, only to concede twice in the second period as they dropped to the bottom of the table. For how the Hatters rated on the afternoon, see below.

1. Simon Sluga: 7 Once again, a match where he hasnt done a lot wrong, only to end up conceding three goals. Had looked assured once more with some good saves and distribution, coming out of his area well when needed to as well.

2. James Bree: 7 Excellent flick with the outside of his boot for Mpanzu to deliver a cross for Cornicks eighth of the season. Skinned once in the first half, but then made an excellent recovery tackle to deny Taylor an opportunity.

3. Dan Potts: 7 Made a fair few bursts forward as space opened up in front of him on the left flank. Final ball wasnt at its best though, too often easily cleared away by the home sides defence.

4. Matty Pearson: 7 Was always going to have his hands full up against Taylor and Green, but was managing them well enough for long periods. Almost had a chance at the other end, Berrys free kick just too high for him.

