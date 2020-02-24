Hatters rated: Charlton Athletic 3 Luton Town 1

Luton saw their run of successive victories ended at the Valley on Saturday, as they fell to a 3-1 defeat against fellow strugglers Charlton Athletic.
The visitors had been well in the game at 1-1, with Harry Cornick on target, only to concede twice in the second period as they dropped to the bottom of the table. For how the Hatters rated on the afternoon, see below.
1. Simon Sluga: 7
Once again, a match where he hasnt done a lot wrong, only to end up conceding three goals. Had looked assured once more with some good saves and distribution, coming out of his area well when needed to as well.
Excellent flick with the outside of his boot for Mpanzu to deliver a cross for Cornicks eighth of the season. Skinned once in the first half, but then made an excellent recovery tackle to deny Taylor an opportunity.